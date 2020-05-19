Security: Buhari not discriminating against states ― Presidency

The presidency, on Tuesday, asserted that President Muhammadu Buhari has never discriminated against opposition states in matters of security and will not do so now.

This followed the planned military “Operation Accord,” which is set to take off for flush outs bandits in the northwest states.

An unsigned statement which emanated from the presidential villa, Abuja, maintained that despite the Senate Tuesday’s resolution, President Buhari has already authorised the Operation Accord but will not give out any details concerning it.

The statement said: “The Nigerian Ministry of Defence has concluded plans for the commencement of ‘Operation Accord,’ a major military exercise aimed at flushing out insurgents from the contiguous states of Kaduna, Niger, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and parts of Kebbi State.

“While today’s Senate resolution is perfectly in order, it is important to state that in his duty as Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari has already approved the commencement of this operation.

“Beyond this announcement, no other details concerning the mode, scope, timings, and other essentials will be revealed so as not to compromise its success.

“It is, however, important to outline the fact the all the states of the federation are equal and important before the President. None has suffered any discrimination up to this point, and none will be made to suffer any such discrimination in dealing with security and all other matters on account on their political differences with the government at the centre.”

