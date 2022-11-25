Security boost: 2 Division, Nigerian Army leads other security agencies in route march in Ibadan

In order to further boost security and in preparation for the upcoming elections in Nigeria, the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other security agencies in Oyo State conducted a route march in Ibadan on Friday.

The other security forces included the police, civil defence, Immigration, Nigerian Customs, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Department of State Services(DSS), correctional services, Amotekun Corps, and National Youth Service Corps members.

The exercise, which was kick-started at 81 Battalion Parade Ground, Letmauck Cantonment at about 6:30 am, went through Mokola bridge, Dugbe, and linked Onireke road towards Eleyele, before the security agents went through Ibadan Golf Club back to the Letmauck Cantonment.

The Garrison Commander, 2 Division, Brigadier General Nsikak John Edet, who represented the General Officer Commanding, Gen. Aminu Shehu Chinade, said that the main essence of the route march was to bring all security agencies in the state together to form forces and build the synergy and relationship needed from now onwards.

Brig. Gen. Eket said further that the exercise would also help the security agencies to cooperate with one another, interact and know their respective roles in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking further on the elections, the Garrison Commander said that all the security agents would be involved, hence the need to cooperate with one another to show Nigerian citizens that the nation could work with synergy among all security agencies.

He emphasized the need to keep fit to carry out duties, promising more joint outings with other services and security agencies to further bind the relationship that would need a build-up.





In his remarks, the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Administration, Jimoh Moshood, said that the exercise clearly signified the working together of all security agencies in the state to ensure that they are on the same page.

The CP added that it would also ensure adequate security in the state and, by extension, the entire country.

He assured the public of collaboration among all security agencies in the state which would be carried into the coming elections.

He said that the Nigeria Police Force as the lead agency in internal election and security had set the pace and would meet regularly with other agencies to fine-tune all security arrangements to ensure free, fair, and safe elections.

The NSCDC commandant, Michael Adaralewa, in his words, said that the exercise was a wake-up call to everyone and would send a signal to Nigeria that security agencies could work together, be in unity and synergize.

The acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Charles Ekeocha, had said in an earlier statement that the event was part of the routine physical training exercise conducted by the military and other security agencies to foster cordial relationship between all security organisations within Ibadan city.