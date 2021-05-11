Security beefed up in Asaba as 17 Southern govs meet

Security has been beefed up in strategic locations in Asaba, Delta State as the 17 governors of southern Nigeria hold their meeting today.

The police have barricaded the road leading to the government house (Summit road) in the state capital while visitors to the government house are thoroughly checked.

Attacks on police assets and the killing of policemen in the Southeast and Southsouth as well as kidnapping are likely to top the agenda of the meeting.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olise Ifeajika, said that almost all the governors are expected to arrive the state today (Tuesdays).

He said, “Yes, we are happy to have them, the meeting will hold in the government house; after the meeting, decisions will be taken and the communique will be read.”

