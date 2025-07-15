Latest News

Security beefed up at Katsina Airport as dignitaries await Buhari’s body

Soji Ajibola
Umaru Musa Yar'adua Airport,

… Tinubu, 20 governors, other dignitaries to attend burial

Security has been beefed up at Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport as dignitaries, to be led by President Bola Tinubu, await to receive the body of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, at 2 pm.

The remains of Buhari departed Heathrow Airport early this morning.

Tinubu, who will lead the delegation to receive his corpse at the Airport, will arrive in Katsina at 1: 30pm.

Tribune Online gathered that no fewer than 20 governors, former presidents, serving and former members of the State and National Assembly, diplomats and other dignitaries are expected at the funeral.

It was gathered that a brief funeral ceremony will be held in Katsina before his remains will be moved to his Country home, Daura, for interment by Islamic rites.

Details later..

