Security agents rescue 30 out of 40 worshippers abducted during Tahajjud in Katsina

30 Muslim worshipers who were kidnapped in the early hours of Monday while observing Tahajjud (night prayer) in a mosque at Kwata area of Jibiya town, Katsina State have been rescued by a combined team of Nigerian police, military and local vigilante.

Police spokesman, SP Isa Gambo, confirmed that after the rescue mission, a headcount was conducted by the police and 10 persons could not be accounted for.

However, he said police cannot say they are missing because they might have escaped.

“We will wait and see while and at the same time we will continue to search for them in the next couple of days before we can make a categorical statement.”

Tribune Online reports that 40 worshippers were abducted by armed bandits while observing Tahajjud in the mosque located in the headquarters of Jibiya local government area of the state around 2am on Monday.

Narrating the incident, a resident, Lawal Jibiya, said that the hoodlums stormed the mosque, circled the worshippers and guided them into the forest.

He said the congregation were helpless. “So far, we established 40 people missing after the attack,” he had said.

