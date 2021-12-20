Security agents arrest bank robberies suspects in Kogi

Kogi State Police Command, hunters and vigilantes have arrested members of the suspected robbery syndicate who attacked three banks and police stations in Egbe and Odo Ere communities in Yagba West Local government area of the state last week Tuesday.

According to a report, they were arrested after two suspected armed robbers members were also arrested by local hunters at Igbaruku, a suburb of Odo-Ere while begging residents for drinking water.

A local source said news of their arrests attracted an irate crowd, who gathered at the police divisional station at Odo-Ere and demanded instant justice.

According to the source, when the police failed to yield to their demand, the crowd became unruly and in the melee, an officer mistakenly fired a gunshot that led to the death of two yet-to-be-identified persons.

“The irate mob retaliated, killed the police officer, and razed down part of the police station.

“On Saturday, three more members of the fleeing robbers were intercepted at Ejiba, while two others, who were trying to board a vehicle in nearby Isanlu, were arrested.

“The driver of the vehicle pretended like taking them on the journey but instead drove them into the police station.

“Two others were intercepted in Isanlu, during a stop and search operation when they were found to be in possession of N2 million worth of cash wrapped in an emblem of one of the affected banks.

“All arrested suspects have been moved to Kogi State Police Command in Lokoja, for further investigations and prosecution,” the source said.

Meanwhile, a former member of the House of Representatives from Yagba West, Hon Sunday Karimi, has expressed appreciation to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello for mobilising a prompt security response to the attack.

The Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP William Ayah, confirmed the arrest to our correspondent.

He however said he can’t give a number of those arrested yet as efforts are on to arrest other criminals that were involved.

Recalled that last week Tuesday some suspected armed robbers fully armed invaded the two communities, killed four civilians, a police officer and a bank guard during their operations that reportedly lasted hours leaving residents to scamper to safety.

However, a combined team of security agents immediately swung into action and tracked the suspects into their hideouts, where an unofficial report said some of the robbers were killed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

| eight persons involved in Kogi bank robberies | eight persons involved in Kogi bank robberies |