33 kidnapped victims in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State have been rescued by the Joint Taskforce of security operatives operating in the area.

The victims were some days ago, kidnapped by armed gunmen and taken into the forest awaiting payment of ransom from the families.

However, on the directive of the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed who hails from the area, the Joint Security Taskforce engaged the bandits and secured the release of all the 33 kidnapped victims, hale and hearty.

Caretaker Chairman of Alkaleri Local Government, Comr. Bala Mahmoud received the 33 kidnapped victims from the security operatives in Yalwan Duguri of Alkaleri Local Government.

The rescued victims were handed over to the Caretaker Chairman on the night of Friday after the successful operation by the members of the Security Taskforce that led to their release.

Mahmoud applauded the security agencies on the quick response to the menace that event led to the release of the victims from captivity.

The Caretaker Chairman assured all the 33 released kidnapped victims to undergo medical checkups to ensure their perfect health status before any further actions.

Recall that Alkaleri LGA is one of the 3 LGAs in Bauchi state where bandits are having a field day, kidnapping people at will, receiving huge amounts of money as ransom from the families.

Few days ago, the Governor while speaking to Traditional Rulers declared that the state is overwhelmed by acts of banditry and other forms of criminalities.

