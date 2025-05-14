Latest News

Security agencies moving closer to end conflicts in Nigeria — NSCDC boss

Attahiru Ahmed
Security agencies end conflicts NSCDC Abubakar Audi

he Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Abubakar Audi, has assured that security agencies are moving closer to bringing an end to conflicts in the country.

The NSCDC Commandant General gave the assurance on Tuesday in Gusau when he flagged off the distribution of 140 operational security vehicles donated by the Zamfara State Government to security agencies in the state.

Dr Audi, who was the Special Guest of Honour, described the event as a historic milestone in the fight against insecurity in the state.

“This initiative is part of ongoing efforts by the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal to enhance security across the state,” he said

Dr. Audi commended Governor Dauda Lawal for the gesture, called on other governors to emulate such efforts to support security agencies in their operations.

“We are fully aware of the security challenges in Nigeria, particularly in the North-West and North-East, where we face a serious asymmetric conflict,” he said.

Dr. Audi emphasised the need for security agencies to adopt both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to tackle insecurity effectively.

“The collaboration and coordination among all security agencies are essential. We must work together, develop comprehensive strategies, and synergise to deliver lasting peace,” he stated.

“We are confident that with these interventions and a united front, we are moving closer to ending this conflict. We thank the Governor for his unwavering support and urge him not to relent in providing the necessary assistance to security agencies,” Dr. Audi stated.

In his address, Governor Dauda Lawal reaffirmed that security remains the top priority of his administration since assuming office nearly two years ago.

He emphasised that his government fully understands the complex nature of the security challenges confronting Zamfara which necessitated a proactive and strategic approach to support security agencies.

“Our administration recognises that, providing operational vehicles, will significantly improves mobility, enhance response time, and strengthen the overall effectiveness of our security forces in combating crime and maintaining law and order,” he said.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article initiative to address unemployment, protest against neglect, Police arrest 32 suspects, Ondo governorship poll, parties sign peace accord, Flood wreaks havoc, Mining company operations, Court remands three in Ondo, Traditional ruler decries poor healthcare, Olajumoke decries worsening insecurity, NDE flags off B-NOAS scheme, NDE flags off 2024 SADTS, Political parties notify INEC, Ondo map, Ondo farmers worry over Ondo: Rescued victims recount ordeal in kidnappers’ den
Next Article diphtheria immunisation, by sea pirates, Reps set up conference committee, Insurgents use armed drones, Reps resume Tuesday, Reps begin probe into alleged takeover of Benue Zamfara, Reps order REMITA, Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, Reps to recover N33.5m spent by Transport Ministry on unauthorised foreign trips, Reps recover from oil companies, bandits in Bauchi Reps call for enforcement of mandatory diphtheria immunisation nationwide

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×