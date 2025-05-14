Security agencies moving closer to end conflicts in Nigeria — NSCDC boss

he Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Abubakar Audi, has assured that security agencies are moving closer to bringing an end to conflicts in the country.

The NSCDC Commandant General gave the assurance on Tuesday in Gusau when he flagged off the distribution of 140 operational security vehicles donated by the Zamfara State Government to security agencies in the state.

Dr Audi, who was the Special Guest of Honour, described the event as a historic milestone in the fight against insecurity in the state.

“This initiative is part of ongoing efforts by the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal to enhance security across the state,” he said

Dr. Audi commended Governor Dauda Lawal for the gesture, called on other governors to emulate such efforts to support security agencies in their operations.

“We are fully aware of the security challenges in Nigeria, particularly in the North-West and North-East, where we face a serious asymmetric conflict,” he said.

Dr. Audi emphasised the need for security agencies to adopt both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to tackle insecurity effectively.

“The collaboration and coordination among all security agencies are essential. We must work together, develop comprehensive strategies, and synergise to deliver lasting peace,” he stated.

“We are confident that with these interventions and a united front, we are moving closer to ending this conflict. We thank the Governor for his unwavering support and urge him not to relent in providing the necessary assistance to security agencies,” Dr. Audi stated.

In his address, Governor Dauda Lawal reaffirmed that security remains the top priority of his administration since assuming office nearly two years ago.

He emphasised that his government fully understands the complex nature of the security challenges confronting Zamfara which necessitated a proactive and strategic approach to support security agencies.

“Our administration recognises that, providing operational vehicles, will significantly improves mobility, enhance response time, and strengthen the overall effectiveness of our security forces in combating crime and maintaining law and order,” he said.

