Securing the country’s airports and matters arising

Obviously, Nigeria is in a precarious situation brought about by the seemingly total breakdown in its security network following the rebellious activities of the different questionable groups presently referred to as bandits, terrorists, ethnic militias and others.

These various groups have almost succeeded in rubbishing the entire security systems it took the country so many years to build as they continue to unleash havoc on the different establishments of the federal government to score different points at the expense of human blood.

The dangerous activities have spread to all nooks and crannies of the society with many people being sent to their early graves while those still alive cannot move freely as the actors continue to target the different government establishments for attacks.

The ongoing dangerous attacks by the various sects continue in earnest and out of desperation of the undesirable elements to have their ways have taken their fights to sensitive sectors like aviation.

In the past few weeks, two of the country’s airports at Kaduna and Jos had gone under the gunmen’s attacks leading to the kidnap of eleven airport workers at the Kaduna airport and that of a housewife at the Jos aviation quarters.

Besides these two security breaches and many others not made public, news making the rounds presently has indicated an ongoing plot to unleash new attacks on five airports across the country by the aggrieved groups.

Therefore, with the recent attacks carried out at Kaduna and Jos and coupled with the resilience of the elements, the airports across the country are no longer safe, hence, the urgent need for government to further secure them.

To say many of the airports across the country are very porous, with many of them lacking safety components as the perimeter fence laced with porous access points particularly at the Lagos airport where there are too many roads one can use to access the airport is a fact. As it is at the Lagos airport, so also it is at the Abuja airport and virtually other airports.

With the way the questionable elements have been deepening their criminal activities across the country, the government and the aviation authorities don’t need to be told that the airports will definitely be on the target list of the terrorists and their likes.

At this juncture, there is an urgent need for the government to take more seriously safety and security at the airports as those behind the attacks are on the loose and ever ready to up their wicked games.

At this point, the relevant authorities, including officials at the national security unit of the presidency should engage in thorough intelligence gathering with a view to nipping in the bud any plan to attack any of the airports.

Henceforth, security should be beefed up around the airports’ vicinities while there should be a drastic reduction in the numbers of crowds trooping into the airports on a daily basis. In other words, those not having genuine business to do at the airport should be disallowed from gaining access to the airport.

Prior to this period, the issue of conducting background checks on airport workers including those in the airlines, ground handling companies and others having access to the restricted parts of the airports had hitherto not been given priority.

The time has now come for those responsible for conducting intelligence gathering and background checks on the core airport workers to give into action.

The need to beam searchlight on the airport workers will surely help to frustrate any insider threat that may arise through safety compromise from them as the undesirable elements may use pecuniary gains to lure any airport worker to assist them in achieving their evil goals.

