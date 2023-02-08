By Bode Adewumi

The Chief Executive Officer of SecureID Group, Mrs Kofo Akinkugbe, has urged young graduates of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) Odosida, Ondo State, to develop an entrepreneurship mindset built on a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Mrs Akinkugbe said this while delivering her lecture at the fourth convocation ceremony of the university which took place recently entitled, “Youth Entrepreneurship and Reshaping Nigeria’s Economic Future.”

She emphasised that youth entrepreneurship is highly relevant to the contemporary situation, regardless of one’s discipline or academic background.

“For our graduating students, cutting across various health professions and science disciplines, you will no doubt relate well with the elements relating to “youth and the economy” as you rise to the challenges we all face daily.

“Irrespective of the class of degree conferred, the important success factors for the future are linked to your vision, individual talent and the life skills you embrace along the way,” she said.

Akinkugbe added that sustainability is key and must be built on the right attitudes, wisdom, emotional intelligence, sound judgement, and learning from the experience of others, which must be anchored on some values she considers as evergreen and enablers of sustainable success and growth.

“As you know, your education is inadequate with academic work alone. The character component must kick in for completeness. Education is an enabler but without the right character it won’t take you far,” Akinkugbe added.

She congratulated the graduating students and encouraged them to deploy their creative abilities, avoid negative influences and recognise that success is a journey, not a destination.

“Nigeria is a land of huge and unexplored opportunities, digital and otherwise, and I encourage you to identify yours and position yourself based on your talent and interest,” she said.





