Secure Anchorage contract: Business partner drags OMSL Chairman to EFCC

The Chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited (OMSL) operators of the controversial Secure Anchorage Area (SAA) contract, Captain Hosa Okubo has reportedly been dragged before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by his business partner of more than a decade, Dr John Olatunde Ayeni over allegations of fund diversion and fraud.

Dr. Ayeni who is the former Chairman of Skye Bank (now Polaris Bank) reportedly petitioned the EFCC and want the anti-graft agency to investigate how Capt Okubo diverted funds meant for the repayment of $100 million loan to the consortium of banks that funded electricity DISCO in Ibadan and Yola, to fund the just concluded governorship election in Edo State.

He also wants the commission to investigate claims by Okubo that he lobbied officials of the presidency and National Assembly with $18 million to mettle down the controversy surrounding the Secure Anchorage Area.

In the petition dated December 7, 2020 and written by his lawyer, Femi Falana SAN, Ayeni narrated how Captain Okubo took advantage of the problems he had in relation to loans on investments made by their company, hijacked the business, left him in the cold, and stole the funds meant to pay back loans the company took for investment in the electricity sector.

Ayeni narrated how in 2007, a group came together to form Ocean Marine Security Ltd (OMSL). The group consisted of Ayeni, Okubo, Admiral Joe Aikhomu (represented by his father, Chief Alfred), and Garth Dooley.

“The company was incorporated at our client’s (Ayeni) office on January 31, 2007. The company is now known as Ocean Marine Solutions Ltd (OMSL). The shares in the ownership of the company stand in the following order: Captain Okubo 46%, Ayeni 35%, Dooley 14%, and Aikhomu 5% which was later acquired by Okubo,” Ayeni stated in the petition.

The lawyer turned businessman further narrated that: “When business boomed, Ocean Marine Solutions Ltd acquired four other business interests namely, PPP Fluid Mechanics Ltd, Oms Pipeline Ltd, Gyro Air Ltd, and Secured Anchorage Ltd. Both partners also invested in the electricity sector by investing in Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company(IBEDC), and Yola Electricity Distribution Company. However, due to the security challenge in the North-East, where Boko Haram insurgency did not allow the company to function, YEDC was handed back to the Federal Government.

“However, trouble started between the duo when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) took over Skye Bank, where Ayeni served as a non-executive chairman, due to financial insolvency. With the takeover, Ayeni ceased to be the non-executive Chairman, and the bank was petitioned over some infractions allegedly committed by the board and management of the bank. This dovetailed into criminal proceedings against Ayeni both at the Federal High Court, Abuja, and FCT High Court.”

Ayeni claimed that he had to grapple with the cases, a situation that led to his distraction from the operations of the Ocean Marine Solutions Ltd. Okubo took advantage of the criminal trial of his friend to take over signatory, and ownership of the company.

Okubo according to the petition started regaling his partner of how EFCC and other anti-graft agencies are nosing around the company due to the criminal trial that his partner was going through. He, therefore, persuaded him to sign off his interest in the company to avoid further investigation by the anti-graft agency.

“Captain Okubo told our client that all accounts of the businesses that he was involved with for which he is a signatory was being rumoured to be closed because of the trial our client is facing and that it was important for him to step aside from Ocean Marine Solution and his subsidiaries structures as that was the only source of income with which to fund the repayment of over $150 million owed to a consortium of banks led by Polaris Bank over the acquisition of IBEDC, and YEDC as at that time,” the petition stated.

Ayeni thereafter executed an instrument of take over of the board to Captain Okubo. The promise of signing upfront an instrument of return into the board for Ayeni was never fulfilled.

No sooner had he taken over that Captain Okubo started to divert the funds of OMS into other things. In one instance, he claimed to spend $18 million to lobby the National Assembly and the presidency on a matter that involved one of the subsidiaries, Secured Anchorage Area.

“Okubo has moved the company account from Polaris Bank to Stanbic-IBTC and abandoned the loan repayment commitment of OMSL to the consortium of banks that funded the acquisition of both Yola and Ibadan Discos. No single amount has been paid on the loan which is about $100 million for more than one and a half years”, the petition added.

Ayeni further accused Okubo that rather than paying back the loans, he diverted OMS funds into the just concluded governorship elections in Edo State.

“Our client, therefore, does not want to suffer twice when the authorities will come after the company and its owners over diversion of company income and concealment of information from the banks the company is obligated to,” the petition further stated.

