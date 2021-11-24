Secret employment ongoing in Civil Service ― Senate

The Senate has bemoaned the high scale secret employment in the civil service despite claims that the Federal Government placed an embargo on job placement.

Worried about the high rate of unemployment in the country, the legislature regretted that bandits, kidnappers, and insurgents found an army of unemployed youths as a readily available recruitment ground.

The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs said the government should as a matter of urgency ensure recruitment of eligible Nigerians into public service.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Danjuma La’ah made this known on Wednesday while submitting the report of the committee to the Senate Appropriation Committee compiling submission on the 2022 budget.

Senator La’ah challenged the Federal Government to come out with the evidence on the job embargo while standing his ground that top civil servants engaged in secret job placement.

The committee chairman said “many people are being secretly employed but those in charge are claiming that there is an embargo on employment. I don’t know where they got that from. We have been asking them. The President has not opened his mouth to say that there is an embargo on employment.

“There is no embargo anywhere but some of the officials of government are so myopic that they decide to take advantage of the situation.”

“I have been challenging those who are engaging in secret recruitments claiming there is embargo to show us where they got the information from. This is the time for them to increase their personnel cost and make provision for employment.

“People are retiring voluntarily but we don’t know how they are being replaced. We must know the particular number of people they want to employ”.

“We discovered that young Nigerians who graduated from higher institutions some 15 years ago had yet to gain employment. The development had aggravated insecurity all over the places including insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities.”

The Senate Committee demanded that Federal Government should step up the process of employment to engage millions of Nigerians.

“Some people are taking advantage of the situation (embargo on employment) but our committee is desirous of doing the right thing. We are determined that there should be jobs for the graduates that we have in this country, no matter what it takes.

“Our committee has been going to ministries, departments, and agencies of government that they must start recruitment instead of doing secret replacements. We had even asked them to increase their personnel cost in their budgets so that they could employ people,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.