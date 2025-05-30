Second year anniversary: APC chieftain lauds Tinubu for national progress, visionary leadership

A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Ambassador Hon. Oladayo Aina, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his second anniversary in office.

In a statement signed by the chieftain, Aina lauded Tinubu’s second anniversary for what he described as “an unwavering commitment to transformational leadership and national rebirth.”

The statement added, “Mr. President, in just two years, your administration has demonstrated strong, visionary leadership. You have taken bold steps in reforming the economy, strengthening national security, and laying a solid foundation for sustainable development.

“Under your leadership, Nigeria is gradually reclaiming its place of pride on the global stage.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is no longer just a slogan; it is becoming a reality through strategic investments in infrastructure, agriculture, digital economy, and youth empowerment. Your tireless commitment to rebuilding trust in governance and fostering inclusive growth is commendable.

“Nigerians are beginning to witness the dawn of a new era one driven by competence, accountability, and equity. We believe the coming years will consolidate on this momentum and deliver even greater dividends of democracy.”

He, therefore, prayed for continued divine wisdom, strength, and sound health for President Tinubu, urging Nigerians to remain hopeful and supportive of the administration’s nation-building efforts.

