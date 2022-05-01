Second wife scandal: Yul Edochie’s wife may file for divorce

Popular actor and movie producer, Yul Edochie and his wife, May Edochie’s marriage may be heading for the rocks after the actor unveiled the face of his new son from another woman.

R learnt that their marriage has been enduring some turbulence for some months after May was said to have been told by some close friends of the family that her husband had decided to pick a second wife.

The actor, it was gathered had tried to keep the issue private but he was said to have learnt that his wife was about to go public about his decision to marry another wife.

Edochie took to his Instagram page to announce the arrival of his new baby with his new wife. His wife, May, his wife replied to his post on Instagram saying “God will judge the both of you”, sparking reactions from fans.

Announcing the birth of his son, Yul wrote: “It’s time for the world to meet my son.

“His name is Star Dike MunaChimso Yul-Eedochie. Born by my second wife @JudyAustin and I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”





R gathered that talks have begun to resolve the matter as veterans in the industry were said to have waded into it.

Meanwhile, in what appears like a quick move to save his first marriage after welcoming a new baby from another woman, actor Yul Edochie has described May, his first wife and mother of four kids as his number woman.

Edochie, who drew the ire of his wife o ln social media platforms yesterday when he revealed that he has welcomed a new son from his second wife, a Nollywood actress.

The face of the baby and new wife which were shared on Edochie’s Instagram page attracted public outrage with his wife also commenting on the post, saying “God will judge you both”, as the issue dominated social media platforms throughout yesterday.

In the wake of the revelation,Tribuneonline reported that May was contemplating leaving his husband as the relationship between her and Edochie grew from bad to worse in the last 24 hours.

Early this morning, Edochie posted May’s picture on his Instagram and captioned it , “Number One”, in what is believed to be a desperate move to save his first marriage and reassured May of his love and commitment to what they share.