Second wife saga: I’ve done 99 things right, don’t hate me this once, Yul Edochie apologises to May

Popular Nollywood actor and director, Yul Edochie, has offered an apology to his Wife, May Edochie, over his decision to marry an actress, Judy Austin, as his second wife.

Yul Edochie earlier this year married Judy as a second wife, a decision that seems not to have gone down well with his May and his fans.

The filmmaker has however taken to Instagram to apologise to May over the decision, adding that he is

not oblivious to the fact that he has ‘hurt her deeply.’

According to him, the decision was not to replace nor disrespect her, adding that the love he has for her will never die.

He continued that he has strived to do 99 things right with her and the one thing he did wrong should

not be the reason he will be hated.

He maintained that they can still live peacefully as couples regardless of what has happened in the past

The heartfelt note reads, “my dear wife, Queen May Yul-Edochie, I acknowledge that I hurt you deeply and I’ve apologised to you countless times; I take the blame for my actions. I agree with you that polygamy shouldn’t be forced on anyone.

“You never bargained for it from the beginning neither did I. I guess life happens. You already know the

whole story. I didn’t do it to disrespect you, I didn’t do it to replace you nor because I do not love you anymore, no.

“I have always loved you and always will. I’ve been a good husband and a wonderful father.

“I’ve supported all your hustle from day one, I have been an exceptional father to our children till date making sure they lack nothing and always there for everyone. Out of 100, I have done 99 things right, hating me because of one thing isn’t the best. Nobody is perfect. I’m not. You’re not. Nobody is, except God.

“I assure you that nobody is trying to take your place. I have apologised to you countless times sincerely from my heart. I’m sorry. I’ve always loved you and always will. Butuo nwanyi oma. We can live peacefully and happily.

The apology Is coming a few days after the actor took to social media to disclose that his decision to marry a second wife was a direction from Almighty God.