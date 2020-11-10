Second wave: Oyo public schools intensify efforts against COVID-19

Against the backdrop of warning over the possibility of the second wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria, majority of public schools in Oyo State have stepped up moves to checkmate the spread of the virus among students, Nigerian Tribune authoritatively gathered.

Findings indicated that most of the public schools visited in Ibadan, the state capital were still adopting precautionary measures to ward off the influx of the dreaded disease.

However, our correspondent discovered that few private schools in the state have relaxed the enforcement of the COVID-19 prevention protocols among their students and staff population.

At Oba Akinbiyi Model College, Oremeji, Ibadan owned by the state government, all the students were seen putting on their nose masks while washing basins and liquid soaps were positioned in strategic spots for students and teachers for use.

During a chat with our correspondent, the principal of the college, Mrs Ayodele Folasade Oluwatoyin said “we are trying to obey all the rules. We have our buckets and soaps outside and in the morning we take the temperature of the students with the infrared thermometer.

According to her, “we run two sessions for our students. Those in junior classes will come to school at 8.30 am and close by 11.00 am, while the senior students resume by 12.00 pm and close by 3.00 pm. In our classes, we space the students to conform with social distance.”

“Naturally, we have four classes for JSS2, but now that we have to obey social distance, we now have 10 classes for JSS2. For JSS3, we have three classes, but because of COVID-19, we now have six classes”, Oluwatoyin explained.

The same scenario played out at St Brigids Secondary School, Mokola, Ibadan, where students were spotted putting on nose masks, just as washing basins and liquid soaps were placed in front of all blocks of classrooms for students to wash their hands.

The principal of St Brigid’s Secondary School, Mrs Adetunji Adenike informed our correspondent that “we don’t treat the issue of COVID-19 with kid gloves here. We have infrared thermometers in the school and some parents also bought a few for us to check students temperature.

“As you can see, our buckets and washing basins are out there with liquid soaps for students and teachers to wash their hands. If you look at the students, you can see that all of them are wearing their nose masks,” she remarked.

Similarly, a visit to private schools including Marks Comprehensive College, Gbopa Ologuneru, Ibadan and Glorious Kiddies Nursery and Primary School, Oloogbo, Ibadan indicated compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

However, few of the private schools visited by our correspondent around Eleyele and Ijokodo areas of Ibadan have relaxed the prevention measures.

