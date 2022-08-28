Second term of Makinde receives boost, as Ogbomoso traders give nod

Market men and women traders union in Ogbomoso land have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration and thereby endorsed him for a second term in office as the governor of Oyo state.

The decision was taken at a gathering of all the traders at Town Hall, Oja Igbo, in Ogbomoso at the weekend.

The endorsement, according to them, is in appreciation of the state government’s business policies and infrastructure development, which support their trades.

It was added that the endorsement was a sign of widespread support for his administration’s initiatives to expand Oyo State and boost the reputation of the state for good governance.

The occasion had in attendance the Commissioner for Information, Wasiu Olatunbosun, who stood in for the acting governor of Oyo state, Barrister Bayo Lawal.

He thanked the traders in Ogbomoso for their support for Governor Seyi Makinde’s re-election.

He said that the ceding of LAUTECH to Oyo State, including free education, free books, primary health centres across all local governments and primary healthcare, and Omituntun free health nation every three months are part of the governor’s promises in 2019.

Olatubosun went on to mention many roads that were being built throughout Oke Ogun, including Fapote to Iseyin, Under G Road, numerous roads in Ibadan, and the light-up Oyo.





He continued by saying that the governor has been taking care of pensioners and paying their gratuities despite the challenging economic conditions the federal government had put the nation through.