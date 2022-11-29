Second Republic minister, Paul Unongo, dies at 87

Elder statesman and one -time Chairman of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Wantaregh Paul Iorpuu Unongo, is dead.

Unongo, who was a Minister of Power and Steel in the Second Republic, died at the age of 87.

A close family source confirmed his death to reporters on phone in Makurdi, Benue State, on Tuesday.

The family source said that his death will be officially announced in due course.

He said: “Yes Wantaregh Paul Unongo died today Tuesday but I cannot say more than that because I am not authorised to do so. But our family will issue a formal statement on the development.”

Unongo was born on September 26, 1935, he belonged to the Kwaghngise-Anure-Abera ancestry, in Turan, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.