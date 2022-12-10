Second Niger Bridge will be open only for other vehicles not heavy duty trucks ― FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced that heavy duty trucks and trailers would not be allowed to ply the Second Niger Bridge within the one month period it would be opened to traffic.

The Anambra State Sector Commander, FRSC, Adeoye Irelewuyi in a statement on Friday, said the directive followed announcement of temporary opening of the bridg from December 15, 2022 to January 15, 2023by the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola

He said the bridge would be opened only to motorists and other road users coming from the West to the East through Asaba from December 15 through January 1, 2023, while only vehicles coming from the East to the West would be allowed to ply the bridge from January 2 to 15, 2023.

Irelewuyi urged the motoring, the public to corporate with traffic managers to ensure free flow of traffic during the period.

“FRSC Anambra is collaborating with relevant agencies to ensure that the gridlock usually experienced at the bridge around this time of the year is completely eradicated.

“We also appeal to road users to avoid over-speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cute Abiola Shares First Salary As Governor’s SA With Widows, Old Women

Popular skit maker and comic actor, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola, better known as Cute Abiola has melted the hearts of many after using his first salary as the Special Assistant (SA) on Creative Industries…

Many State-Owned Airports Are For Cheap Political Gains

IT is no longer news that many state governors across the country have attributed reasons for building airports in their states to such factors including the desire to make movements of goods and people in their states seamless and above all for economic benefits…

Things You Don’t Say To A Depressed Person

The three leading Presidential Candidates namely Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…

CBN’s Cash Withdrawal Limits Will Have Tax Implications For Individuals, MSMEs ―​​ Tax Expert





Second Niger Bridge will be open only for other vehicles not heavy duty trucks ― FRSC