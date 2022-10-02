Second Niger Bridge to be ready for use by December ― Works Controller

The Second Niger Bridge will be ready for use by December 2022, the Acting Federal Controller of Works, Anambra State, Seyi Martins, has said

He said work on the bridge had reached 95 per cent completion.

Martins said this at the weekend when he received members of the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) at the bridge site for inspection.

He said the first phase of the project, which was the bridge proper, was substantially completed, adding that the final asphalt surfacing on the Asaba-bound carriageway lane was the only part left.

He said the asphalt-wearing course had been fully laid on the Onitsha-bound carriageway lane and that every other thing about the bridge, including the streetlights, the handrails, and the parapet wall had been completed.

Martins said the bridge, which is about 1.7km parallel to the existing bridge, was a dual carriageway with three lanes on both sides measuring about 1.6km in length while the total length of the project was 11.9km.

According to him, the steel guard rails were complete; the roads were set for vehicle traffic; the toll plaza area was almost completed, and what was left was the installation of toll booth canopies.

He said, “The bridge project is 95 per cent complete and it is expected to be delivered by the end of December 2022 but there is a second phase which is a 3.3km road approach on the Delta side and 7km of approach road on the Anambra side that is yet to commence.”

The Controller said the bridge could be accessed from the interchange at Oba on Onitsha-Owerri road and that a road was being constructed to connect traffic on the Asaba-Benin expressway to it pending the completion of the second phase.

“The second phase of the project is yet to commence, but the government has deemed it fit that upon completion of the first phase, it will be open to traffic.

“At the Onitsha end, there is an interchange at Oba, where you can access the bridge and on the Asaba end, there is a link road we are constructing to enable travellers to access the bridge from Benin-Onitsha road,” he said.

The State Chairman of COREN, Engr. Victor Onyeanyana Meju, who was visibly happy with the extent of work done so far, told Journalists shortly after inspection that he was confident that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari would deliver on the job as scheduled.

He noted that the bridge, when completed, would not only boost the economic activities of the South-East and South-South but that of the whole country.

He appealed to the Ag Controller, who is also Julius Berger PLC representative on the Second Niger Bridge project, to engage corps members who are engineers, deployed to Anambra State, to serve their one-year mandatory service.





Engr. Meju also requested Julius Berger to promote and include local engineers in the ongoing project as a way of training them for future development.

