By: Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare

As part of its efforts to allow investors make the right choice in line with 21st century realities, RIF Trust, a leading international residency and citizenship by investment advisory firm, has put in place a project that will allow Nigerian investors take the right business decisions that will help them and their families secure second citizenship and residency through their Citizenship-by-Investment and Residency-by-Investment programmes.

RIF Trust, a part of the Latitude Group, is an approved-government agent, whose project is primarily to work closely with clients to develop bespoke solutions that will not only give them freedom to make decisions that enhance life and well-being but also fit their specific needs.

Speaking on the program for Nigerian investors and entrepreneurs, RIF Trust said “for some, this means having access to quality healthcare, education, security, and an overall improvement in living standards. For others, it is the ability to pursue economic opportunities and make sound financial investments.

“No matter the definition, investing in one’s freedom is crucial in the 21st century. The reason for this is simple; the world is becoming increasingly globalised, with more open borders for people and capital. This presents a unique opportunity to explore new cultures, ideas, and opportunities beyond one’s home country in an interconnected world where there is little advantage in limiting oneself geographically and socially.

“A global outlook can lead to self-actualisation and increased social capital through networking. Freedom is also important for investors seeking to diversify their wealth and tap into financial opportunities in other markets, whether through setting up businesses, investing in physical assets, or participating in financial products in other countries.

“The benefits of freedom are endless, and unlocking global mobility is the key to accessing these possibilities. However, for non-citizens, accessing lifestyle-enhancing services, financial opportunities, and residency can be subject to complex regulations and is best navigated with the help of expert advisors. Citizenship-by-Investment is a way to obtain dual citizenship in a country through a legal process,”

RIF Trus stated.

It added that the government grants citizenship in exchange for a monetary investment, allowing investors and their families to live, work, and study in the country permanently while maintaining ties to their home country, reiterating that, “on the other hand, Residency-by-Investment provides foreign investors with the right to reside in the country in return for an investment. This often leads to a pathway for permanent residency if certain conditions are met.”

According to RIF Trust, both programs offer Nigerian investors and High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) and their families global mobility, lifestyle benefits, wealth diversification, quality education, and financial security and the company has helped “over 4,500 clients procure residency and citizenship in countries such as Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Malta, St. Kitts & Nevis, and St Lucia. It operates from Lagos in Nigeria and is available on social media.”