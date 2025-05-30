Second anniversary: Zamfara people walk for peace

…there’s significant security improvement – Gov Lawal

The Zamfara State government has organised what it described as a historic ‘Walk for Peace’ to commemorate the second anniversary of Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration.

A Government House statement on Friday explained that the Zamfara walk for peace was organised to promote peace and encourage the people to unite against all forms of criminality in all parts of the state.

The statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the Zamfara walk for peace began at the Government House from where it proceeded to Freedom Square, located in Gusau city centre, the capital.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of participants during the walk, Governor Lawal reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to eliminating all forms of criminal activities in the state, with a strong focus on banditry.

He said, “Today, we have all come out in thousands to march for peace, to let the world know that Zamfara has significantly improved in terms of security.

“My administration has invested significant efforts and resources into empowering troops, gathering intelligence and collaborating and partnering to restore peace.

“We have recorded tremendous success in the fight against banditry; most of the volatile areas previously flashpoints of concern are now peaceful. Roads that were once impassable and off-limits places are now open for travellers to move about freely.

“You can see how freely people move about their daily activities and how joyfully they have come together in large numbers to walk for peace. This clearly indicates that our people are peaceful and desire peace.

“It also demonstrates that the people understand and appreciate what the state government is doing to promote peace,” the Governor said.

