Second anniversary: Tinubu, Shettima, Akpabio, Tajudeen to inaugurate 17 projects in FCT — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, announced that President Bola Tinubu has approved the inauguration of completed projects by the FCT Administration during his tenure.

This event will take place in Abuja to celebrate the second anniversary of the President’s time in office, beginning on June 10th.

Wike made this announcement on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking to reporters after inspecting the completed projects.

He revealed that President Tinubu would personally commission 10 projects located in the city centre, satellite towns, and rural communities. However, due to time constraints, the total number of projects set for commissioning has been reduced to 17.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, according to the Minister will represent the President in three other locations, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio will represent the president and commission two projects, while the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas will also commission two.

He said the people in rural communities will have the opportunity to see their leaders as the President and all the aforementioned would be in the rural areas and the people will see them as flesh and blood.

Wike said: “Mr. President has finally approved to commission projects to start on the 10th of June, which is on Tuesday, after the Sallah holiday. And that will start with the Abuja International Conference Centre, AIIC and as you can see, we are good to go.

“The next day, which is on the 11th, it is where we are now, the interchange on Nicon junction to Gishiri area.

“The interchange, going to Jahi, and the other side going to Maitama and Mabushi. So, we are set to go. And the President will, on his own, commission 10 projects on his own.

“We want to thank the President. It is not easy for him to give us 10 good days, 10 good days, where he will be around to commission the projects.”

