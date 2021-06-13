Secession not way out of Nigeria’s woes ― Oladosu

National President of Yoruba Patriots Movement (YPM), Chief Oladipupo Oladosu, has said that secession is not the way out of Nigeria’s problems, stating that a constitutional review is actually the way to go.

Oladosu, while addressing journalists in Ibadan recently said Yoruba and Igbo nationalities should try as much as possible to accommodate other tribes in the country. He noted that though those agitating for secession cannot be blamed, because the government has failed them, there is the need to embrace the oneness of Nigeria.

He said: “There is strength in our diversity and population. We need Hausa/Fulani, we need Igbo and we need other ethnic groups to survive. We cannot blame those agitating for secession because the government has failed them, but it is also important for them to know that there is sweetness in one Nigeria.”

The constitutional lawyer said there must be a constitution that will give succor to all Nigerians.

He said: “The only thing that can give Nigeria stability is to return to 1963 federal constitution, and it can be modified with the outcome of the 2014 constitutional national conference.”

He also said that voting former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president come 2023 is another solution to the many problems facing the country.

He stated that looking at the pedigree and antecedents of the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), one would discover that he stands out among his peers.

According to him, all problems currently facing the country will be addressed if Tinubu emerges as Nigeria’s president, adding that this is the time for a Yoruba man to be at the helms of affairs of the country.

“Nigeria is a federating state, and there were three regions before independence, the Eastern, Western, Northern, Yoruba became president in 1999, he spent eight years, Goodluck Jonathan also came from the East and became the president, Buhari also came in after Jonathan. So, South-West is the next turn to become the president of Nigeria,” he said.

