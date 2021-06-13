‘Secession not best for Nigeria’

A Christian group, Double Diamond Platform Global, has said significant achievements can be made should Nigerians embrace their diversity.

Acknowledging the challenges that have led to recent calls for secession, the online inspirational media organisation, whose major goal is to redefine success from God’s perspective and promote excellence among Nigerians irrespective of fields of endeavour and tribe, stated that breakup is not the best for the future of Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the convener/facilitator, Dr Obed Ezeonye, at a briefing during the recently held inaugural public lecture and award presentation, with the theme: ‘Nigeria’s Unity and Nation Building’, which had Professor Anya O. Anya as guest lecturer; Bishop Bankole Jepherson as spiritual father and Ambassador (Dr) Peter Isibor as the chairman, noted that Nigeria’s unity is paramount.

“Reaching those in authority to understand that Nigeria’s unity is very important. If I use the word indivisible, I might kind of incur the wrath of many agitators right now, because we have gotten to that point.

“To break up is not the best, as we can find ways to use our differences to achieve something better to promote our unity,” he said.

Calling for attitudinal change, Ezeonye condemned the negative mindset of getting rich by all means, linking it to one of the causes of corruption that has wreaked havoc in families and the society.

“We are redefining success in God’s perspective by showing that someone can be successful without engaging in crime; that success is possible without corruption and crime. That means, one can succeed in life by following God’s principles and that godly success comes with honour and not sorrow.

“It is a huge responsibility for parents and the larger society to make sure that the younger generation have this understanding,” he stated.

