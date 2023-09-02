The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for embarking on reforms that it said are meant to rejuvenate the nation’s economy and improve the standard of living of Nigerians.

Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda who stated this noted that there was a remarkable 5.23 percent surge in market capitalisation at the NGX on the President’s first day in office, driven by optimistic anticipation of market reforms.

Mr. Yuguda, “It is a fact that there are prevailing challenges arising from demanding macroeconomic conditions, constrained consumer spending, and rising operational costs. Despite these challenges, there remains a shared sense of optimism that ongoing rigorous reforms will rejuvenate the nation’s economy. I therefore pledge the resolute support of the Capital Market to the Federal Government in navigating these challenges for the country’s brighter future”.

He pointed out that Nigeria had outperformed global indices on gains in the All Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation in the first half of 2023, an indication that the economy is being reflated.

The SEC Director-General attributed the exceptional performance to several factors, such as the appealing dividend yields offered by certain stocks, the recovery of corporate earnings, and a notable improvement in sentiments among domestic retail investors.

“All the indicators reflecting investors’ involvement – including volume, value, and the number of transactions – had demonstrated consistent month-on-month increases throughout the first half of 2023”. He said.

Mr. Yuguda also stated that the Investments and Securities Bill (ISB) 2023 which aims to align regulations with the modern dynamics of the market is presently being considered by the 10th National Assembly and expressed the hope that if passed into law, it will enable optimal contribution of the capital market to national development.

He acknowledged that the road ahead is undeniably challenging, stating that the capital market must step forward in whatever way to lend its helping hand to the current economic reforms, adding that the market must make sacrifices to help drive the economic transformation that will change the nation’s fortunes for the better.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…





How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…