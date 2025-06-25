SEC canvasses advanced financial inclusion by 2030

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has emphasised the need for Nigeria to harness its demographic dividend to advance financial inclusion through investments by 2030 or risk deepening inequality.

The Director-General of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, made this known at the United Capital Asset Management Investment Forum held on Wednesday in Lagos.

Agama, in his keynote address titled “Advancing Financial Inclusion through Investments: Bridging Nigeria’s Knowledge and Wealth Gap,” said Nigeria must leverage its growing population to drive investment and close financial gaps.

“Our theme, Advancing Financial Inclusion through Investments, is not aspirational; it is foundational to national survival.

“We stand at a pivotal moment. By 2030, Nigeria can either harness its demographic dividend or face deepening inequality. The knowledge-wealth gap is not merely an economic challenge; it is a moral imperative.”

He explained that the concept of SEC financial inclusion should be reframed as active financial involvement—where access meets empowerment and capital becomes a tool for transformation.

Agama noted that closing the financial inclusion gender gap could lift 700,000 Nigerians out of poverty.

“Nigeria has a large population, yet only a small fraction is involved in the capital market.

“That is one of the root causes of poverty—because we are avoiding wealth-building opportunities. We must act. Our market capitalization presents an opportunity, and we all must seize it.

“We need to change the narrative and move the market forward. We must engage meaningfully to make a difference.

“We are committed to protecting investors and developing the market.

“Our goal is to do the right thing, no matter whose ox is gored. We will operate by the principles of fairness and equity to transform the market and create equal opportunities for everyone to thrive.”

He highlighted that MTN Nigeria’s public share offering attracted 150,000 new investors, 75 percent of whom were women and 85 percent under the age of 40.

Agama recommended a four-pillar strategy for bridging the gaps, and listed the four-pillar strategy as democratisation of financial knowledge, catalyse MSME Investment Channels, blended Finance Vehicles: Partner with Bank of Industry (BOI) to de-risk loans for women-led SMEs. “We need to educate people about finances. As we drive this market, we do so for a purpose, I enjoin everyone to be the disciple and the apostles. Getting this market to move is a deliberate action, he added.

