Young entrepreneur and founder of Maya Group, Ademola Ajibola has a lot on his sleeves.

The businessman who sits on a company that deals in Real Estate, Branding, Advertising and hospitality has filled the last quarter of 2023 with activities to meet his targets and also fulfil his dreams.

Some weeks ago, the opening of his upscale Escargot Restaurant raised the bar in the food business in Ibadan. The grand opening which was attended by the who-is-who in the affairs of things in Oyo State leaves the mind to judge what he intends to achieve with the business.

Not resting on that, the Maya boss has unveiled the plans to stage the 10th Anniversary of Maya Awards where he honors notable people who have excelled in their different callings in a night of glamour, celebration and gifts.

To cap it all, Ajibola had also renewed his political dreams as he throws his hat into the ring signaling his interest to contest for the chairmanship of Ibadan Southwest Local Government under the APC.

The young politician contested last year for the State House of Assembly but stepped down for Idris Ajimobi for some personal reasons.

In his words, he affirmed his commitment to serve the people and he is hopeful as he ploughs ahead.

