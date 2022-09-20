Seaside Club Apex Humanity: Changing the World of NFTs

This project is here to change your understanding of NFT. The project is intended to be funded in potentially great ideas by the main principles – Learn2Earn, Travel2Earn. For NFT savvy investors, this is great news as the Seaside Club is more than just about luck as they will have an opportunity to invest in more real things for earnings.

More about NFT collection

The project is supported by the sale of digital artworks as in the best nft tradition. The proceeds from the sale of each NFT will be used to support the best ideas of the Seaside Club Apex Humanity by bringing together various investment opportunities into one. Thus, each member of the community interested in investing can choose a potentially profitable project in one of the following areas:

Startups. Real estate. Extraction of minerals. Trade-in standard goods and other types of business.

In total, there are 10010 NFTs in the collection, and the participants will become their owners at random. The first 110 NFTs provide an opportunity to become a Diamond, Gold, and Silver participant. This will entitle them to vote for the organization’s initiatives and access to additional Seaside Club services.

– The Diamond Level allows participants to invest in all Seaside Club projects: real estate, mining, or play2earn. At this level, participants get full access to the social app and the Learn2Earn system, as well as participation in NTF drops.

– The Gold Level allows you to invest only in real estate and play play2earn. Users are also given access to a social app, Learn2Earn, to participate in future NFT drops.

– The Silver level allows you to invest in real estate and it gives you access to the social app Learn2Earn.

– The bronze level is only available with the initial release of the Apex Humanity NFT Collection.

You can find out more about obtaining any status on the website.

In addition, the participants become part of the metaverse space, where they can interact with each other. This includes the community fund, which will be used to fund projects, and community voting. Members have the opportunity to submit their ideas for voting.

The procedure is built according to the following principle:

– Participants add their ideas.

– The club council chooses the best ideas for subsequent voting.





– Voting takes place, where the participants have selected the best projects.

Projects that have been selected by voting receive funding. This is done using the Defi system.

What is the Seaside Club’s goal?

The Seaside Club has the power to reshape the NFT and give people the opportunity to save time on their journey to financial and personal freedom. The project is aimed at supporting young artists, entrepreneurs, and bloggers to achieve personal goals. As for investors, they are capable of investing in potentially profitable projects.

We are here to make a positive impact on the world through our philanthropic work. We want to create a unified community and independent crypto-economy around our project.

Learn2Earn and Travel2Earn principles

Investors will find out how to earn money and travel to earn money, this is what the principle of the club is based on. In this way, club participants receive a platform that will open the way to financial freedom.

As part of the Learn2Earn app, owners are capable of competing against other participants to test their knowledge. In Travel2Earn, they have to take part in the game, going on a journey around the world using Blockchain. At the first blush, it seems so simple, but in reality, the participants will face difficulties on the way to victory.

Apex Humanity NFT Collection Giveaway

Get ready to be one of the lucky owners of assets. At the launch of the project, we will give away the Apex Humanity NFT collection. And the luckiest participants will get a chance to win an apartment with a sea view in the center of Dubai. We will also give away a luxury watch, and 5 cash prizes… and who knows, maybe you will become the lucky owner of one of the valuable prizes.