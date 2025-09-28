Search for Common Ground promotes peace, unity among Bauchi communities

Search for Common Ground, in collaboration with the Bauchi State Government, has concluded a two-year programme in Bauchi State aimed at fostering understanding and trust between Christian and Muslim communities.

The project promoted peaceful coexistence in communities that had previously clashed, often with loss of lives and property. At the close-out ceremony in Bauchi, the organisation handed over a 15-member Peace and Security Committee created under the Nigeria Youths Care project in Yelwa and Gudum Sayawa communities to the Young Leaders Network to sustain the effort.

Project Coordinator, Munnira Askira, said, “Basically the responsibility of the Committee is to make sure that they sustained that peace initiative even after the project closure.

“What they would be doing in their respective communities is promoting interfaith harmony and also solving issues that have to do with interfaith, interrelated crises and tension that araises in the communities.

“They are to understand early warning signals and develop response mechanism in their various communities as well, this is what they would be doing as their roles.”

On challenges, she noted: “Normally, in the community we are working with, we don’t experience too much challenges because acceptance is what we have gotten and sometimes in organizing our activities or community events.

“In terms of mobilization, this is, where we have challenges, but we were able to overcome them because we included some of their members to join our movement to aid in that mobilization of people to come out for the activities.”

Director of Programmes, Gift Omoniwa, highlighted the progress achieved through collaboration with stakeholders and government: “In the last 24 months, through the Nigeria Youths Care project, Search for Common Ground and the Youth Leaders Network (YLN) has established Bauchi Youths Religious Advocacy Network.”

She added that a group of 22 young people representing youth-led organisations had been trained to promote freedom of religion and belief in Bauchi State:

“We also witnessed today, such as social media platforms, social media influencers and community peace platforms as well those who have been supported and stakeholders who have attested to the positive impact of the project.”

“And for us as an organization, we are hopeful that, the gains of the project should be sustained and the impact would continue to be felt in Bauchi, Gombe and Plateau States.”

Coordinator of the Young Leaders Network, Seun Justin, thanked groups that supported the project:

“Yelwa and Gudum communities are hotspot for interreligious conflicts over the two years and that’s the reason we decided to domesticate our engagements and even with other communities around, like Anguwan Kusu, Tsakani, Kagadama and Lushi, these are conflict areas.

“We planned together, executed together, also we oriented them, to understand the concept of identity and peaceful coexistence, this was one of the initiatives we developed.

“And we also supported these young leaders to develop community driving initiatives, that tends to institutionalized peace among the various communities we have engaged.

“Part of the successes recorded was that we have been receiving calls to come and implement similar initiatives elsewhere, but we cannot because of limited resources.”

The closing event engaged young peace advocates who shared their experiences and reflected on the project’s impact. Various peace stakeholders attended to discuss achievements and the future of peacebuilding in Bauchi.

The Gudum and Yelwa communities, once at the centre of religious violence, have now seen a shift. Rev. Joshua Ray Maina, a survivor of the crisis, shared how he has embraced peaceful coexistence. Traditional rulers and religious leaders also gave positive accounts of the project’s effect on restoring peace and trust.

As part of sustaining the effort, a 30-member Interfaith Peace Committee was inaugurated. Members include Christians and Muslims, youth leaders, and women from the affected communities.

Search for Common Ground believes that even fragile peace can be strengthened when nurtured by people who once stood on opposite sides. The organisation urged authorities and citizens to protect and promote this unity.

From a history of conflict, the communities of Gudum and Yelwa are writing a new chapter of dialogue, unity and peaceful coexistence.

