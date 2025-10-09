Seaport terminal operators endorses book released by former NIMASA DG

Chairman of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Olori (Dr.) Vicky Haastrup, has endorsed “Leading in a Storm”, the latest book by former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside.

Olori Haastrup, who is also the Olori of Ijesaland and wife of the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, His Imperial Majesty Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, described the work as an indispensable guide for leaders navigating crises.

She made the endorsement on Monday, calling the book a “potent compass for leadership in times of uncertainty, instability, and disruption.”

“In times of crisis, we do not need more rhetoric — we need clarity, resilience, humility, and steadiness of mind. ‘Leading in a Storm’ offers those virtues in disciplined form,” she said.

The book, which examines how leaders can survive and thrive in turbulent conditions, presents interconnected principles, including situational intelligence, calm confidence, sense-making, flexibility, and effective communication. Drawing on examples from Nigeria and Africa, Peterside highlights the tools required to lead institutions and communities when normal systems are shaken.

Olori Haastrup’s endorsement is seen as particularly significant. As the Chairman of STOAN, she plays a key role in Nigeria’s maritime and port operations, an industry often tested by global shocks and local challenges.

By aligning with the author’s message, she underscored the book’s practical value beyond theory, stressing its importance for both corporate and national leadership.

The public presentation of “Leading in a Storm” will take place in Lagos on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The event will also feature the launch of another book by Peterside, “Beneath the Surface”, a collection of essays reflecting on Nigeria’s challenges and opportunities.