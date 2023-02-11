Afro-fusion singer, Oluwaseun Oluyole, popularly known by the stage name, Sean Dampte has no doubt proven to be some sort of musical genius having served fans with club bangers, like Jejely, Flex an’ Chill, Tender Body, Hide your Girls, Gyals, Agbada, Baba Won, Pepe, Lagos Friday London Monday, 2nite among others.

Basking in the glee of his past work and success of his recent outing in Lagos, dubbed Sean Dampte Live (SDLIC), the stylish songwriter and performer is back in the recording studio, working on another club banger he titled, #IDeyConsider.

A snippet of the

work-in-progress new offering on Twitter, shows it is a combination of Nigeria’s afrobeats and South Africa’s Amapiano – a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterised by synths and wide percussive basslines.

Reputed for his knack for good music, which is always pure and served in its most natural context, Sean Dampte authored each line of this new body of work with so much suave that it allows his ease to be passed alongside the message.

His intentional choice to be a unique artiste is further highlighted in this new body of work, thus, brings forth an entirely different experience from the variety of sounds that make up his discography.

Speaking about the project, bearded and skool hair wearing artiste said: “The vibes from the record, no doubt, will continue to blaze luminously through different cultural cores, while the tempo continues to keep its promise of never getting to the point of noise making.

“It is an all-season masterpiece that is certain to remain on a repeat mode, as it is poised to take fans and music lovers alike through this year and the years ahead.”

Commenting on the project, the Chief Executive Officer of Don Crucifixto Entertainment, a Nigerian entertainment outfit founded by Tumininu Oluyole, and based in the United States of America, said that the project would be on music shelves and online streaming platforms as soon as production is complete.

“It is still work-in-progess; the song will drop as soon we are done. We will announce the date for its release,” he said.





