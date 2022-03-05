Sean Dampte Set For ‘Lagos Friday, London Monday’ release

After numerous announcements and push backs, the long awaited debut album from the Awoodah Grandmaster – Sean Dampte, is set to be made available to the public.

The debut album entitled: ‘Lagos Friday, London Monday’ based on Sean Dampte’s lifestyle that many fans would want to enjoy. And it appears the industry cannot wait for it to happen.

Having served his fans with tip of the Awoodah EP series and several hit singles, the ‘Pe Pe’ crooner is finally set to fully unleash himself as the Awoodah king in what is known to be his first ever music album- ‘Sean Dampte: Lagos Friday, London Monday’.

The 11 track album title depicts the lifestyle of Sean Dampte on a wholistic level. As most people know that Dampte is based in London but in 2021, he visited nigeria about 14 times and most of these visits lasted only from Dampte landing in Lagos on Friday and before you know it, he is back in London on Monday.

According to one of his associates, Alashi Eniola, fondly called Chazy, he said “most people believe Dampte must have his own private jet. He has never been known to flaunt his doings. Many have doubted his longevity and always felt he was just about singles and so we felt it was time to get to the studio and share the lifestyle of ‘Baba Won’ “.

With the title already self explanatory, “It was just an opportunity to bring the world to the Dampte world and share with them some of his views and philosophies,” said another associate, Ehimigbai Idowu, popularly known as Chelsea Pastor.

Scheduled for release on the 3rd of June this year, the project was produced by Dampte’s in-house ace producer, Jay Ocean. “

Speaking about the much awaited album, Dampte said, “‘Lagos Friday, London Monday’ is a lifestyle for people who love life.” He added: “I have never disappointed before when it comes to my music. I have also always made my sound mine. So everyone can expect the kind of great music and sound that we have come to know from Sean Dampte.”

