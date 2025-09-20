Sean Dampte ignites Lagos with electrifying performance, announces new album

Afro-fusion sensation Sean Dampte delivered a show-stopping performance at The Last Rodeo of The Black Cowboys, setting the stage ablaze with his unique blend of rhythm and Awoodah energy. The high-octane show featured fan favorites like “Wata Bam Bam,” “Dem Go Dance,” and “Legedis to Leventis,” with Dampte flanked by explosive dancers who sent the audience into raptures.

The night was a celebration of Lagos in full swing, with the crowd locked in from start to finish. Dampte reflected on the experience, saying, “The Rodeo was Lagos in its loudest voice. Every roar, every move, every rhythm is proof that the Awoodah spirit lives here and beyond.”

The performance also marked the announcement of Dampte’s upcoming album, “Awoodah Sounds of Kalakuta,” which will launch with the lead single “Legedis to Leventis (Remix)” featuring Magnito. The album promises to take Dampte’s sound to an even wider global audience, with the artist sharing his vision: “This album speaks from Lagos but belongs everywhere. The Remix with Magnito is the opening line to the story Kalakuta energy, Awoodah spirit, and Leventis vision.”

With his fearless and magnetic stage presence, Sean Dampte continues to cement his reputation as a global Afro-fusion voice, carrying the energy of Lagos with him as he commands stages across borders. The upcoming album is highly anticipated, with fans eager to experience the next chapter in Dampte’s musical journey.

As Dampte’s music continues to transcend borders, his unique sound is set to resonate with audiences worldwide. With “Awoodah Sounds of Kalakuta,” Dampte is poised to take his place among the leading figures in the global music scene, showcasing the best of Lagos and African music to the world.

