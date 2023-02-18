Afro-fusion singer, Oluwaseun Oluyole, better known by the stage name, Sean Dampte, has said he intends to run for Nigeria’s presidency.

According to him, his quest to occupy Nigeria’s highest office is hinged on the need to provide good leadership and governance to Nigerians, given the fact that current crop of leaders in the country have failed the citizens.

Commenting on the currency swap challenge in the country, which has resulted in untold hardships of the citizens and chaos in some part of the country, the international superstar said, “it’s appalling and disheartening that as a nation, we are experiencing this challenge.

“Many countries across the world are daily thinking of developments – technology, human capital, among other resources but we are struggling to develop our democracy. It’s absurd that Nigerians are buying their own currency even at higher rate to foreign currencies.”

“We are an oil producing country but we are importing our petroleum needs. We pride ourselves as the African giant but we can’t boast of steady power supply, good governance and leadership. All of these are prompting my desire to come into the political space to salvage the country,” Dampte added.

The Savage Music Nigeria boss recently sampled a new song with the title, #IDeyConsider, his first for the year 2023

His adventure into politics won’t be the first of it’s kind, as American music superstar and G.O.O.D Music Inc boss, Kanye West, is also vying for the United States highest office.

He had last December feted his Nigerian fans and alike at high octane music fiesta in Lagos dubbed, Sean Dampte Live (SDLIC).

Given his wide acceptance as a result of his music ingenuity with hit records like Jejely, Flex an’ Chill, Tender Body, Hide your Girls, Gyals, Agbada, Baba Won, Pepe, Lagos Friday London Monday, 2nite among others,Dampte appears prepared for the realisation of his dream.

Be it true or a teaser, no one can tell, as all eyes is fixed on the 2027 political dispensation.

