Seaman’s Schnapps, in keeping with its commitment to preserving the cultural heritage and supporting community festivities across the nation, has announced its lead sponsorship of the highly anticipated 37th Lisabi Festival.

The team of Seaman’s Schnapps, Nigeria’s original prayer drink from the stable of Grand Oak Limited, led by the Marketing Manager, Mr Gbemileke Lawal; Trade Marketing Manager, Mr Sylvester Nwanze and Activation Manager, Mr Benson Oluwafiropo, recently paid a courtesy visit to the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, Okukenu IV.

During the visit, Oba Gbadebo commended Seaman’s Schnapps for its steadfast dedication to supporting the Lisabi Festival and preserving the rich heritage of Egba traditions.

Lawal expressed the company’s excitement as the headline sponsor of this year’s festival, saying, “Seaman’s Schnapps is thrilled to play a pivotal role in this year’s festival, which promises to be a memorable and vibrant occasion. As the original number one prayer drink in Nigeria, Seaman’s Schnapps embodies the essence of cultural celebration and community unity.”

He further emphasised that the partnership between Seaman’s Schnapps and the Lisabi Festival represents a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, adding that through the collaboration, Seaman’s Schnapps aims to showcase Nigeria’s enduring cultural heritage while fostering unity and camaraderie among attendees.

The team noted that the theme of the 37th Lisabi Festival, ‘Encouraging Youth in Agricultural Business: A Panacea to Solving Unemployment in Nigeria,’ resonates with Seaman’s Schnapps’ commitment to societal progress and economic empowerment.

It said by supporting initiatives that promote youth participation in agriculture, Seaman’s Schnapps aims to contribute to the collective effort to addressing unemployment challenges in Nigeria and fostering sustainable development.

The Seaman’s Schnapps team also visited the Olowu of Owu, Abeokuta, Oba (Prof.) Saka Matemilola and the Gbagura Regency Council, where Oba Matemilola commended the Seaman’s Schnapps team for its commitment to supporting the cultural aspirations and initiatives of the Owu people.

The Lisabi Festival, an integral part of the Egba people’s cultural heritage, is celebrated annually in Abeokuta, Ogun State to honour the legendary Lisabi Agbongbo Akala, a renowned hero of the Egba liberation struggle, deeply ingrained in Yoruba history.

The festival unites thousands of Egba sons and daughters as well as tourists from around the world to commemorate Lisabi’s legacy and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people.

Seaman’s Schnapps has become a trusted part of Nigeria’s cultural fabric as the number one prayer drink for decades. Committed to celebrating culture, tradition, and community spirit, Seaman’s Schnapps continues to uphold its legacy of excellence across the nation.