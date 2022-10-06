Sealing Of Dangote Cement: Normalcy returns to Obajana

Normalcy has returned to Obajana after some state government officials were resisted an attempt to seal the Dangote Cement factory.

The Government had on Wednesday, sealed the Dangote Cement Factory, Obajana, following an order by the State Assembly for the closure of operations of the Company over alleged questionable circumstances surrounding the acquisition of the company.

When newsmen visited Obajana on Thursday, the blockade that hindered vehicular movement has been removed.

As at the time of filling this report, there was free flow of traffic at the fastest growing community in Africa.

