Seadogs sensitises secondary school students against cultism

As part of its contribution and a swift move to stamp out cultism especially among secondary school students, Ash Montana Deck in collaboration with Katamaran Deck chapter of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) also known as Pyrates Confraternity have embarked on sensitisation campaign against cultism across secondary schools in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

The sensitisation campaign took the organisers to Lisabi Grammar School, Abeokuta Grammar School, Baptist Girls High School and Ogun State Technical College to counsel the students against the dangers associated with being a member a of cult group.

The campaign was themed: “Combating Cultism in Secondary Schools” while the thrust was “Shun Cultism, Speak Out, Educate and Protect Our Children”.

Speaking during the programme, Oluwatoyin Peter, Capoon Ash Montana Deck of NAS said the focus is to address the students on the danger of cultism, what it does, and the damn consequences, noting that when approached by cultist, they should speak out.

He told the students avoid joining bad gang and also try to not be involved in any form of cultism.

Also speaking, Ninilola Majelodunmi, First Mate, Katamaran Deck said, “the message is centered on the consequences of being a member of the cult group. Bullying is part of it, anything that they are not comfortable with, they should speak out”.

In same vein, Babatunde Folarin, a member of Ash Montana Deck said: “We want to use this opportunity to advice anyone irrespective of tribe, sex, religion or age, if found himself or herself in cultism to renounce it, as government is ready to rehabilitate them and bring them back to decent livelihoods”.

The success of the programme could be measured by the eagerness among the students as most of them expressed appreciation to the organisers of the campaign.

