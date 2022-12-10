Seadogs berates declining fortunes of Nigeria’s diplomatic missions

The National Association of Seadogs(NAS) otherwise known as the Pyrates Confraternity has berated the declining fortunes of the Nigerian foreign missions weighing it side by side with what it used to be like other facets of the country’s life, which is often afflicted by the lack of responsible leadership.

The NAS Cap’n, Abiola Owoaje, in his speech at the Presentation of the State of Nigerian Embassies and Consulates Report, 2022, explained that according to the Vienna Convention, the functions of diplomatic missions transcend social or ceremonial functions.

Owoaje further explained that at their core, they protect the interests of citizens residing in host countries stressing that Nigerian Foreign Missions, like other facets of life in the country, are often afflicted by the lack of responsible leadership, and have suffered declining fortunes.

He said: “As I mentioned in the foreword, conversations about the state of Nigerian Embassies and Consulates should agitate the minds of any patriotic Nigerian”.

“One point to note is that while it is true that some of the challenges bedevilling our diplomatic missions captured in the report are known to Nigerian diplomats, it should be our concern that serious efforts are not being deployed to ameliorate the situation”.

“We should be concerned that our Foreign Missions, once centres of excellence, have been reduced to decrepit Missions,” he lamented.

He however said the Pyrates Confraternity needs to clarify that they are not interested in blame games.

“Instead, our intervention with the publication of this report is to stimulate appropriate conversations at the highest levels of government that would turn around the situation of Nigerian Diplomatic Missions.”

“It is heartwarming that, recently, the Federal Government, through the Secretary to Government of the Federation, inaugurated a presidential committee to review the state of our diplomatic missions worldwide”.

“We would be happy if the presentation of this report and the conversations around it could lessen the burden of their job”.

“It is no longer helpful to be indifferent to the deplorable state of our Diplomatic Missions, their shameful condition is a collective burden, and we must all join hands to redeem the situation”. He said.

Also in his keynote address, the charge d’affaires Singapore, Mexico, and former Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Amedu Ogbole Ode, also bemoaned the dwindling budget allocation to diplomatic missions

He pointed out that budget allocation to diplomatic missions is noticeably on the decrease, citing the 2019 budget for overseas missions which is reportedly 64% lower than it was in 2018.

Ode further disclosed that the period of budget stringency has led to the closure of three embassies in Sri Lanka, Serbia and the Czech Republic





He however noted that while the government has downsized, some notable embassies have also been considered.

He lamented how ambassadors have had to go through embarrassment from the inability to pay the school fees of their wards to the inability to settle electricity and telephone bills.

He blamed this on the ministry of foreign affairs saying “The actions and inactions of the ministry of foreign affairs are also a major determining factor responsible for the financial mess.

“The ministry has severally been accused of funds diversion and misuse of millions of dollars allocated to cover shortfalls in Embassies and Consulates abroad”. Ode said.

The survey carried out by the association revealed that only one in every five respondents indicated some degree of satisfaction with the services received.

The survey showed that 58% of respondents were not satisfied with the services they received at the Nigerian Embassies/consulates, as they rated the services to be very poor as compared to what is obtainable in other foreign countries’ representatives.

Verbatim responses received from the survey ranged from Non-Digitalization of service, alleged extortion and racketeering, inefficient processes, infrastructure and physical services, poor service delivery and attitude, outdated queuing procedures, shabby environment and furniture.

Ambassador Ode, however, advised the federal government to always ensure that qualified professionals are employed for the job as it also helps service delivery.

