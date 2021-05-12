Sea pirates kill two in raid of Akwa Ibom waterways

Sea pirates have reportedly raided the waterways of Ibaka in the Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, killing two passengers.

It was learnt the incident happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Effiong Bassey, a local fisherman, on the shores of Ibaka, told Tribune Online on phone, that “the two were killed when the armed thieves attacked their speed boat and dispossessed them of cash, goods and other valuables.”

Besides, the fisherman explained that the assailants shot at the speed boat when the man piloting it failed to stop for the criminals to rob.

He added that outboard engines of the speed boat were also seized.

The dead persons, he added, were returning from their business trip from Bakassi, when they were ambushed by the sea criminals.

It was gathered that the waterways covering Mbo, Oron, Ibeno, Esit Eket, Ikot Abasi and Oron, have been under siege for several months, creating serious tension around the Gulf of Guinea region.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Odiko Macdon, a Police Superintendent (SP), did not pick his phone calls at the time of filing this report.

