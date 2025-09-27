Metro

Sea pirates abduct 17 passengers on Calabar waterways

Joseph Ephraim
Cross River map

Seventeen passengers travelling by boat from Calabar, Cross River State, to Oron in Akwa Ibom have been abducted by suspected sea pirates.

The incident occurred on Thursday when gunmen hijacked a commercial passenger boat operated by Sea Express Limited. The vessel was reportedly carrying about 30 passengers when the armed men struck.

Confirming the development on Friday in Calabar, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Cross River State Police Command, DSP Igri Ewa, said the victims were taken to an unknown destination.

“We are aware of the abduction and we are making efforts to rescue the victims. At the moment, no contact has been made by their abductors, but we are on our toes to ensure they are released,” Ewa stated.
ALSO READ: Gov Okpebholo approves N914m compensation for Tony Kabaka over demolished hotel

Family members of the missing passengers told reporters they have been unable to reach their loved ones as their phones remain switched off.

A source familiar with the incident revealed that the attackers abducted 17 passengers, leaving others behind because their getaway boat could not carry more.

The abduction has heightened fears over the safety of travellers on the Calabar-Oron waterways, a major transport route between Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ekpoma-Uromi-Ubiaja road, execute kidnappers publicly Gov Okpebholo approves N914m compensation for Tony Kabaka over demolished hotel
Next Article Ebuka Obi’s Zion Ministry on health insurance scheme Anambra guber,vote buying, map of Anambra state, African Cultural Day initiative boy shoots Police father, Gunmen kill husband, Anambra 2025: TAF Africa commences campaign for PWDs inclusion, Anambra ranks among top three states in e-governance, Police confirm release of abducted Anambra NDLEA director Globacom, Zenith Bank, International Breweries, others to sponsor Onitsha 2025 Ofala Festival

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×