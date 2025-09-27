Sea pirates abduct 17 passengers on Calabar waterways

Seventeen passengers travelling by boat from Calabar, Cross River State, to Oron in Akwa Ibom have been abducted by suspected sea pirates.

The incident occurred on Thursday when gunmen hijacked a commercial passenger boat operated by Sea Express Limited. The vessel was reportedly carrying about 30 passengers when the armed men struck.

Confirming the development on Friday in Calabar, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Cross River State Police Command, DSP Igri Ewa, said the victims were taken to an unknown destination.

“We are aware of the abduction and we are making efforts to rescue the victims. At the moment, no contact has been made by their abductors, but we are on our toes to ensure they are released,” Ewa stated.

Family members of the missing passengers told reporters they have been unable to reach their loved ones as their phones remain switched off.

A source familiar with the incident revealed that the attackers abducted 17 passengers, leaving others behind because their getaway boat could not carry more.

The abduction has heightened fears over the safety of travellers on the Calabar-Oron waterways, a major transport route between Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

