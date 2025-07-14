SDP’s Adebayo, ex-Minister Olanrewaju mourn Buhari’s passing

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party(SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, and Former Minister of Communications, General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (Rtd), have mourned the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the passing as ‘heart-breaking.’

Tribune Online reports that the former President died at the age of 82 years on Sunday, July 13, at a clinic in London, United Kingdom (UK) after prolonged illness.

In his condolence message to the family, Adebayo prayed for the repose of the former president.

He said, “I profoundly mourn the passing of our former President and General, Muhammad Buhari GCFR who died today in London UK. I offer prayers of comfort to his family and all Nigerians.

“I pray for Allah SWT to forgive him all his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, Ameen Summa Ameen.”

On his part, Former Minister of Communications, General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (Rtd), described the news of Buhari’s demise as heart-breaking.

General Olanrewaju said this In his reaction, in a statement by his media office, copy of which was made available to newsmen, declaring that Buhari, whom he described as “his late superior,” served his country to the best of ability.

This was just as the former minister, who happened to be one of the successors of General Buhari as General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Armoured Division Nigeria Army in Jos, quickly recalled that former president ensured that he granted him presidential pardon and restored his dignity as a full-fledged Retired Army Major General, expressing warm gratitude over the kind gesture.

Olanrewaju said former President Buhari fought to keep the country together during the Nigerian-Biafran Civil War and gave a good account of himself, praying Allah to forgive his sins and receive his soul into Al-Jannah Firdaus.

“INNA LILLAHI WA INNALILLEHI RAJIUN

“The death of Major General Muhammadu Buhari is heart-breaking. He served his country to the best of his ability. He fought to keep the country together during the Nigerian-Biafran Civil War and gave a good account of himself.

“I’m grateful to the Almighty Allah for granting me a presidential pardon through him and his generosity,” he said.

“May Allah SWT forgive his sins and receive his soul into Al-Jannah Firdaus,” he prayed.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE