SDP’s Adebayo accuses Tinubu of ‘vote buying by trick’ over N70,000 transport intervention

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of attempting to influence voters through a proposed N70,000 transport intervention for Nigerian workers, describing the initiative as “vote buying by trick”.

Adebayo alleged that the intervention, which he said would last for 90 days, was a political gimmick designed to win public support ahead of the 2027 elections without addressing the underlying economic challenges facing Nigerians.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Media and Communications Adviser, Comrade Mark Adebayo, the SDP candidate questioned the timing and sustainability of the Federal Government’s initiative, arguing that workers would return to economic hardship after the temporary relief expired.

He described the intervention as a “Greek gift”, alleging that the administration was offering short-term relief instead of implementing policies capable of improving workers’ living standards in the long term.

“This fire-brigade approach to governance is proof that the APC administration completely lacks sustainable ideas for Nigeria’s development,” Adebayo said.

He added that the government should prioritise the development of enduring infrastructure, wealth creation and policies capable of lifting Nigerians out of poverty rather than relying on temporary interventions.

“Instead of building enduring infrastructure and creating systemic wealth, they resort to confusionist actions and short-term bribes that only serve to further entrench Nigerians in multidimensional poverty once the election cycle is over,” he said.

The SDP candidate pledged to introduce sustainable economic policies if elected president, promising a comprehensive economic overhaul aimed at improving workers’ welfare and increasing citizens’ purchasing power.

According to the statement, his proposed approach would focus on ensuring that Nigerian workers earn a sustainable living wage while reversing the country’s economic difficulties.

Adebayo also said his policy blueprint, titled Farewell to Poverty and Insecurity, contained his plans to address poverty, insecurity and other socioeconomic challenges confronting the country.

Expressing confidence in his ability to transform the economy, he said, “I have the best plans for the total and complete socioeconomic transformation of Nigeria, and I am the best prepared and capable among all the presidential candidates.”