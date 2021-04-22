SDP zones guber ticket to Anambra South

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has zoned its governorship ticket to Anambra South Senatorial District for equity, fairness and justice, ahead of the forthcoming November 6, governorship election in the state.

The state chapter of the party disclosed this in a statement signed by its chairman, Dr Webster Okonkwo and made available to newsmen in Awka, on Thursday.

Okonkwo said the decision to zone the party ticket to Anambra South was one of the resolutions of the State Executive Committee meeting held at the party secretariat in Awka on Wednesday night.

According to him, the party considered the mood of the state and the need to ensure harmonious transition in arriving at the decision.

He said the meeting presided over by him (Okonkwo), was attended by party stalwarts from all parts of the state including the National Vice-chairman (South East), Chief Arinze Ekelem, among other dedicated supporters.

The chairman urged party leaders at all levels to stand up for democracy and rule of law. He stressed the readiness of the party to reclaim its mandate truncated by the military coup of 1993 by winning the governorship election on November 6, 2021.

He also use the opportunity to re-announce that the vacancy for intending aspirants to obtain their ticket is still available.

He noted that, in his motion in support of the zoning of the governorship ticket to Anambra South Senatorial District, Honourable Chinedu Ilochi (Chairman, Oyi Local Government Area) stressed the need for the party to align itself with the wishes majority of the citizens of the state who want Anambra South Senatorial District to produce the next Governor of the State.

“The motion was seconded by Honourable Okechukwu Chimelu (Chairman, Anaocha Local Government Area) who opined that since the zone can boast of capable aspirants, nothing stops the party from zoning the ticket to the district.

Dr Okonkwo, concluded that the decision of the party is in line with the request of the Anambra South Senatorial District chapter of the party to be given the opportunity to produce the next governor of the state.

