SDP women, youth stage sensitisation rally in Kwara

Hundreds of women and youths in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kwara State have staged a sensitization rally in the ancient town of Offa, Offa local government area of the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The women, who took the peaceful rally round major locations in the ancient town, sang and danced to party songs while holding various banners and posters of SDP candidates contesting in the forthcoming elections.

The women and youth visited popular locations such as Owode market, Popo, OGS, and Emiola, while they also visited the palace of Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, Esuwoye II, to receive royal blessings.

Speaking with journalists, the SDP Women Leader, Kwara South Senatorial District, Mrs. Yetunde Oriolowo, described the political rally in Offa as first among many others scheduled for the state.

She said that the rally was organized to demonstrate women’s strength and number ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, adding that the purpose was also to further rally support for all candidates of the party during the elections.

“We want to tell the people that SDP is the party to vote for in the three senatorial districts of the state both in the House of Representatives and state House of Assembly.

“We are out to sensitize the people, to let them know we are with them as we move around the metropolis. The message is that SDP is the party to vote for in the 2023 general election. We are sure of triumph in governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly elections by the Grace of God”, she said.





Also speaking, the SDP chairman, Offa local government area of Kwara State, Mr. Yusuf Abdulganiyu, said that “We have tried the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Our people have also tried the All Progressives Congress (APC). They are tired of the PDP and the APC. The ruling APC has not even performed to desired expectations

“That is why the people want an alternative and the alternative the people want is the Social Democratic Party (SDP)”, he said.

The SDP candidate vying for the state House of Assembly seat to represent Essa/Shawo/Igbodun federal constituency, Hon. Mariam Adeniran Joy said that “we have a lot of reasons to vote SDP.

“We need change. We need difference. We have been trying other political parties without change. We need to get it right this time. We are ready for real change. If elected, I will work to improve on infrastructure in our community. I will make sure that our government is inclusive”, she said.