Amaechi Okonkwo

Ahead of the elections in Rivers State and following the alleged harassment, arrest and jailing of its members by security agencies working in cahoots with politicians and the judiciary, the Social Democratic Party SDP says it is in contact with the international community to report those involved to the International Criminal Court, ICC.

Governorship candidate of the SDP in Rivers State, Sen. Magnus Abe disclosed this Tuesday in Port Harcourt at the SDP state rally and flag presentation to candidates.

Abe who had repeatedly complained about the harassment, intimidation, arrest, hurried arraignment and jailing of some members of the SDP on trump-up charges stated that the SDP had contacted the international community to intervene in the situation which he described as undemocratic and against the fundamental human rights of victims.

“We are in touch with the international community and they told us that anybody, any policeman who is used as an instrument of depravity to harass, lock up members of the SDP and send them to prison on fake charges, we should bring their names so they will charge them before the International Criminal Court.

ICC does not recognize any local immunity, ICC does not recognize whether you are a policeman or not”, he said.

The SDP standard bearer in Rivers State said that the coming elections in Rivers State would be used to retire many who he described as middlemen in the state.

He said; “All these big men you see, they are middlemen in politics. They are the ones making life difficult and our lives miserable.

They are the ones making elections expensive. They are the ones making it impossible for the government to serve the people. This election will retire a lot of middlemen”.

“The politics of Rivers State will be between the voters and the candidate. I am the candidate and you are the voters. We don’t need any big man to stand between me and you. We need those that will open up business opportunities so that you can make money”, he added.

The former Senator who represented the Rivers South-East senatorial district warned Rivers people that the share of their inheritance is their Permanent Voters Cards PVCs and that how they use it during the elections is what their future would be like.

He stated; “We are going to use our PVCs to choose a better future for ourselves and our children. They are going to schools to give students indomie, students that cannot have a good education, students that cannot get support, and students that cannot have access to modern teaching facilities.





They are giving them indomie to go and vote for them on Saturday. Any student that will sell his birthright for indomie, na you sabi”.

In his remarks, the National Vice Chairman of the SDP, South-South, Sir Fred Owutorofa who represented the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam thanked members of the SDP for their consistent support of the party and its candidates.

“Your support is what will send us to the government house on the 11th of March”, he stated and urged them to cast their ballots for all the National Assembly candidates on Saturday, February 25, during the presidential and national assembly elections.

