SDP warns Nigerians against dealing with suspended chairman, others

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has warned the general public against dealing with the suspended officials of the party allegedly involved in financial misconduct.

The party also warned political stakeholders, to avoid engaging in any form of transaction, alliance or collaboration with the suspended officials, stressing that, they no longer have the mandate to represent the party in any capacity.

The National Working Committee (NWC) had approved the suspension of its national chairman, Shehu Gaba, national auditor, Mr. Clarkson Nnadi and national youth leader, Mr. Ogbonna Uchechukwu, over allegations of financial misappropriation, constitutional breaches and misconduct.

The statement which was signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, revealed that the decision was reached at the NWC meeting held on June 24, after members reviewed prima facie submissions of financial indiscipline and other infractions by the affected officers.

According to the party, the suspensions take immediate effect in accordance with the powers vested in the NWC by the 2022 Constitution of the SDP as amended.

The party further stated that the suspension remains in force pending the outcome of internal investigations by the party’s disciplinary committee, as well as ongoing probes by law enforcement agencies over allegations of malfeasance, fraud and misappropriation.

“These individuals are being investigated for their roles in conspiracy, fraud, misappropriation and diversion of party funds between 2022 and 2025, as well as for gross breaches of the party’s constitution,” the statement read.

The statement equally revealed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had been formally notified of the development and had acknowledged receipt of the party’s communication.

Consequently, the party warned the public, especially political stakeholders, to avoid engaging in any form of transaction, alliance or collaboration with the suspended members, insisting that they no longer have the mandate to represent the party in any capacity.

The suspension was adopted and endorsed by a majority of the NWC members, with signatures attached to the resolution included in the document.

Reiterating its commitment to transparency, discipline and internal accountability, the party emphasised that the decision was necessary to preserve its integrity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE