Jacob Segun

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, on Thursday formally accepted the official results of the last Saturday’s Presidential Election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC which was won by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Addressing News men at the Party”s National Secretariat in Abuja, its National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam said that the decision was taken by the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Party after the general review of the Presidential Election

He urged aggrieved Political Parties to approach the Court of law to seek redress as law-abiding citizens rather than overheating the system

Alhaji Gabam who was flanked by the members of the NWC of the Party however hinted that the Party would be challenging the results of some Senatorial and Federal Constituencies of the National Assembly as announced by the Commission after the ongoing Collation of the necessary facts on the conduct of the Polls

He urged Nigerians to continue to be law-abiding and to learn to believe in one Nigeria and her institutions as there was no perfect system anywhere on the globe

Alhaji Gabam also urged the INEC to fish out those it’s Staff members who were responsible for the malfunctioning of it’s machines during the last Saturday’s Elections with a view to sanctioning them appropriately and to as well to do the needful ahead of the remaining polls to pacify aggrieved Nigerians