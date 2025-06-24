SDP suspends National Chairman, others over alleged financial misconduct

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended the party’s national chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, the national auditor, Nze Nnadi Clarkson, and the national youth leader, Uchechukwu Chukwuma.

The SDP National Chairman was suspended over followed the resolution of an NWC meeting.

A statement from the party’s national publicity secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, revealed that overwhelming evidence has been presented linking the suspended officials to a series of unauthorized financial transactions, personal enrichment schemes, and the movement of funds from the party’s accounts without the necessary approvals from the National Working Committee (NWC).

The statement read in part, “In exercise of its exclusive powers as guaranteed in Article 19.1, 19.3(i) and 19.5 of the party’s constitution (2022 as Amended), the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has approved the immediate suspension of the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, along with two members of the National Working Committee (NWC), namely Nze Nnadi Clarkson, National Auditor, and Uchechukwu Chukwuma, National Youth Leader, over grave allegations of gross financial misconduct, embezzlement, misappropriation, and diversion of party funds.”

According to the statement, the NWC’s action to suspend the trio was to demonstrate to Nigerians that the party, generally seen as a disciplined and credible alternative political platform for national redemption, has zero tolerance for corruption and abuse of office.

“The decision to suspend the national chairman and other implicated NWC members is to allow for a thorough investigation. Our integrity as a political party must be upheld at all times,” the statement stated.

It informed that an interim investigative panel had been constituted to audit all the party’s financial records and recommend further disciplinary or legal actions.

“In the interim, the deputy national chairman, Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar, has been directed to assume leadership of the party, pending the outcome of the investigations,” the statement added.

It equally revealed that the misappropriated funds amounted to hundreds of millions of Naira, including donations and resources realised from the sales of nomination forms in the 2023 general elections and other funds from the party accounts.

“The suspension has been communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). All relevant anti-graft and security agencies have been formally notified.

“The suspension takes immediate effect. The general public is hereby requested to be appropriately guided by the development,” the statement submitted.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE