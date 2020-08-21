SDP still participating in Ondo LG poll ― Lawmaker

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) says it is still taking part in the Ondo State local government election billed for Saturday.

The party said it had only withdrawn participation in Idanre Local Government Area and not the entire 18 council areas in the state.

The party’s position was contained in a statement by Rep. Tajudeen Adefisoye (SDP-Idanre/ Ifedore Federal Constituency) and made available to newsmen in Akure by his media aide, Mr Oluyemi Fasipe.

Adefisoye alleged that there had been a continuous attack on members of the SDP in Idanre Local Government Area since Tuesday, saying this informed the party’s withdrawal from contesting the election in the area.

He commended members of the party for their sacrifice by agreeing to withdraw from contesting, adding that this helped douse the tension in the area.

“I appreciate the teeming supporters of SDP in Idanre for the consistent love shown to the party and sacrifice that has doused tension and restored peace to Idanre.

“I wish to, however, clarify that the withdrawal from participation in the election is limited to Idanre while SDP candidates in other parts of Ondo State are encouraged to forge ahead with the election,” he said.

Adefisoye gave an assurance that moral support would be given to candidates of SDP that were contesting the election in other parts of the state.

“I promise to support other candidates of the party that are contesting outside Idanre with prayers and other forms of moral encouragement.

“I assure that I will continue to owe the lovers and supporters of SDP in Idanre a debt of gratitude for allowing peace to reign,” he said.

(NAN)

